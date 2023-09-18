Two Jeep suppliers join UAW strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monday marked Day 4 of the strike against Stellantis outside the Toledo North Assembly Plant, and 6,000 Jeep workers are on the picket line. They’re about to be joined by an additional 2,000 workers from Mobis and Kuka.

Those two plants are attached to the assembly line inside the Toledo Supplier Park. Employees of both Mobis and Kuka are also members of UAW Local 12.

“Our international union decided they would get strike pay because they’re part of our assembly process,” said Bruce Baumhower, President of UAW Local 12.

Today at the union hall on Ashland, members spent the day signing up employees of Mobis and Kuka for strike pay and six hour shifts of picketing. Baumhower explains there are even more suppliers that have idled their lines and laid off workers, but those employees are now on unemployment.

“Yeah, we have 8 or 10 other companies that are outside the Jeep footprint that directly supply us, and we’re the only plant that they do supply. So, you know, a company like Adient, who makes our seats out of Northwood, Ohio, now they’re laid off, so they would be eligible for unemployment,” said Baumhower.

