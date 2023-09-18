UAW Local 14 members supporting Local 12 members on strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While Toledo Jeep workers are off the job, GM workers in Toledo say they’re prepared to go on strike if the UAW calls on them to hit the picket line. In the meantime, those members of UAW Local 14 are showing their support for striking Jeep workers at Local 12 with a drive-by caravan this afternoon. The drive-by lasted at least 20 minutes and support for UAW Local 12 members was felt all the way down the picket line.

“We’re all in this together,” said Doris Jones, a member of UAW Local 12. “It means a whole lot to me in regards to, first of all me being here out of all the years that I’ve been here -- 20 plus years -- and that the outcome is gonna be great. We’ve got a lot of supporters that are helping us and making sure we’re great.”

Jones told 13 Action News she’s on the picket lines every day from 6 in the morning to 9:30 or 10 every night. And the support she felt Sunday was overwhelming.

“It was just, the feeling of the love, okay? Everybody out here just showing so much love and support. And them coming through like this, like I said I got a little emotional today. But I’m gonna stand tall like I’ve been standing tall.” said Jones.

Paula Reed says she felt the love, too.

“Just to have that feeling of that you have the support from your other local unions, it’s just a great feeling because you’re not alone. We’re strength in numbers.” said Reed.

UAW Local 14 members went on strike in 2019 against General Motors and walked the picket lines for 40 days. But for right now, they are working under expired contracts and ready to strike at any moment.

“GM just went on that three years ago, and we were there to support them to let them know that they weren’t alone and here they are in return to support us.” Reed said.

Reed says that the UAW is a brotherhood and a sisterhood, and that Local 14 understands the struggle.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s heartfelt. I know that they know what we’re feeling and thank you, keep it coming please because we need it.” said Reed.

UAW Local 12 members said they’re taking things day by day and they will be striking on the picket lines until they get -- what they consider to be -- a fair deal.

