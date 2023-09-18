13abc Marketplace
UAW rejects latest offers from Big Three

The Big Three automakers and the UAW say they have entered a critical phase of negotiations.
By WTVG Staff and Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over the weekend, the Big Three and union leaders were back at the table hoping to end the strike.

Officials with the UAW said it had “reasonably productive conversations with Ford” and meetings with GM Sunday, but still no deal was made.

“I’m actually one of the supplemental employees that has been here for years and they’re not offering anything for us. They’re talking about $20 an hour for us when most of us May 19 something as it is or less and that’s our top out, you’re not giving us anything. As for the full-timers, that’s half of what they deserve and they’re trying to call to offer. It’s not an offer for us,” UAW Local 12 member Holli Mathes said.

Officials with Stellantis say the company has now increased its offer to workers, matching Ford and GM, a 21-percent increase for hourly wages. That number is around half of what the UAW has demanded.

“I think we’re willing to do and sacrifice we have to sacrifice for everybody else here. Because two tiers should not be in a union plant. And forced over time is nothing but slave labor. Enough is enough,” UAW Local 12 member Steven Kohler said.

The UAW president is warning car companies that he is going to amp it up if the offers on the table do not improve.

So far, all three companies have put forward proposals that offered workers a pay increase but workers say it has not been enough.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

