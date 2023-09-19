13abc Marketplace
13 Action News phone bank to keep local kids from going hungry

The phone bank runs on Thursday Sept. 28, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The phone bank runs on Thursday Sept. 28, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.(Sophie Bates)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13 Action News is partnering with Connecting Kids to Meals to make sure local children don’t go hungry. We’re hosting a phone bank on Sept. 28 to raise money for the organization.

The phone bank, hosted by 13 Action News anchor Kristian Brown, runs on Thursday Sept. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can also donate by visiting the link here.

Every donation will be matched until $150,000 is raised.

  • $25 covers the cost of Afterschool meals for 1 hungry kid for a year
  • $100 feeds Afterschools meals for 1 family throughout the school year.
  • $250 provides Afterschool meals for an entire class for a month.
  • $1,000 provides more than 2,000 Afterschool meals for hungry kids in NW Ohio

