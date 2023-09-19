13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

9/19: Erin’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Increasing clouds today; rain chances increasing for tomorrow
Sunny skies are exchanged for some afternoon clouds and a slight chance of an evening drizzle.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday started off dry with plenty of sunshine, but with incoming afternoon clouds, we see the slightest chance for an evening drizzle. The evening overall looks mostly cloudy. Temperatures tonight only drop to the mid-50s, and the chance for showers increases into the early morning hours on Wednesday. The chance for rain lingering throughout the day is increasing with new data with the main recipients being areas west of I-75 as well as areas in southeast Michigan. Sunshine and warmth return by Thursday, making for a warmer-than-average start to Fall.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
56-year-old Frederick M. Anderson Jr., of Waterville, was hit by a train around 3:40 a.m. on an...
CSX railroad worker struck and killed by train in Walbridge, OSHP says

Latest News

Sunny skies are exchanged for some afternoon clouds and a slight chance of an evening drizzle.
9/19: Erin's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Few Showers Possible Tonight & Early Tomorrow
September 19th Weather Forecast
September 19th Weather Forecast
9/18: Derek's Monday Evening Forecast
9/18: Derek’s Monday Evening Forecast