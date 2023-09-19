9/19: Erin’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Tuesday started off dry with plenty of sunshine, but with incoming afternoon clouds, we see the slightest chance for an evening drizzle. The evening overall looks mostly cloudy. Temperatures tonight only drop to the mid-50s, and the chance for showers increases into the early morning hours on Wednesday. The chance for rain lingering throughout the day is increasing with new data with the main recipients being areas west of I-75 as well as areas in southeast Michigan. Sunshine and warmth return by Thursday, making for a warmer-than-average start to Fall.

