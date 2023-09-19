13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Amazon in Ohio to hire 15,000 employees ahead of holidays

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location, Oct. 1, 2020, in Dedham, Mass. Amazon announced at a conference for delivery firms on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, that it will invest $440 million over the next year to increase pay rates for drivers. It did not disclose how much the bump will be, but said it expects U.S. drivers to earn an average of $20.50 per hour.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon said Tuesday its Ohio facilities will be hiring 15,000 employees ahead of the 2023 holiday season.

The open positions vary, and a news release said the opportunities include packing, picking, sorting, shipping and more.

According to Amazon, people in customer fulfillment and transportation roles can earn on average $20.50 per hour.

Full-time and part-time jobs are available, and shift hours are flexible, according to the release.

You can apply now at amazon.com/apply.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
56-year-old Frederick M. Anderson Jr., of Waterville, was hit by a train around 3:40 a.m. on an...
CSX railroad worker struck and killed by train in Walbridge, OSHP says

Latest News

MGN Image
Local businesses stay afloat with PPP loans
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes. (Source: Dunkin')
Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year
Major Pizza Hut, Wendy’s franchisee files for bankruptcy
MGN Image
Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end
Costco shelves half-sheet cakes