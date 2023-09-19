City of Bowling Green announces new way to report utility outages

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Bowling Green has announced it has partnered with Cooperative Response Center, Inc. to improve the way customers report any and all utility outages.

The City says CRC began taking Bowling Green customer outage calls on Sept. 19 for outages related to electric, water or sewer. All customers have to do is call one number, 888-807-2583, to report an outage.

“CRC is a nationwide 24/7 call center that assists over 400 public power utilities, like Bowling Green,” said the City. “With four call centers in the United States, and years of experience, CRC is capable of handling large call volumes in an efficient manner as well as dispatching City utility crews to restore service to the customer.”

Previously, customers had to call a specific number based on they type of outage they needed to report and the time of day. The City says having one number for customers to call 24 hours a day will simplify the outage reporting process.

The City also mentions that customers can improve the outage response time by keeping their contact information up to date with the Utilities Business Office. If a customer calls CRC from a phone number associated with a utility account, CRC will automatically know the account information, including the service address and where the outage is likely occurring.

