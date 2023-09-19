13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb expected to be out for the season, says Coach Stefanski

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(Matt Freed | AP)
By Leah Doherty and Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced at a post game news conference late Monday star running back Nick Chubb is expected to be out for the season.

Chubb went down with a knee injury early in the second quarter and was carted off the field.

Chubb collided with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on 1st & goal at the Steelers’ 8-yard line. Chubb’s left knee appeared to bend awkwardly underneath him while being tackled by Fitzpatrick.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(Matt Freed | AP)

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Chubb has a possible knee dislocation, potentially with multiple ligament damage.

Jerome Ford replaced Chubb and scored on a 3-yard reception on the next play following Chubb’s departure.

Prior to the injury, Chubb had 10 carries for 64 yards.

Athletes from around the league and other public figures took to social media, showing their love and support for Chubb.

The injured knee is reportedly the same one (left) he injured in 2015 when he was at Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
56-year-old Frederick M. Anderson Jr., of Waterville, was hit by a train around 3:40 a.m. on an...
CSX railroad worker struck and killed by train in Walbridge, OSHP says

Latest News

Young Bengals fan gets surprise of a lifetime
6th grade Bengals fan gets surprise of a lifetime with Super Bowl tickets
Baker Mayfield thanked his doctors following successful shoulder surgery in Los Angeles Wednesday
Baker Mayfield thanks doctors following surgery, ‘Just a bump in the road’
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Bengals face Raiders in playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) signs autographs before an NFL football game...
Some Cleveland Browns fans throw away Baker Mayfield gear, burn jersey after loss to Packers (videos)
The Detroit Lions celebrate their last second come from behind win over the Minnesota Vikings...
Winless no more: Lions top Vikes 29-27 for 1st win