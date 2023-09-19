Gov. DeWine, Rep. Kaptur test positive for COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office released a statement Tuesday saying:

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. today, Governor DeWine tested positive for Covid-19. He started experiencing mild cold symptoms yesterday. Believing he had a mild head cold, he proceeded with his work day today. As the day progressed, his symptoms worsened, and his doctor advised that he take a COVID-19 test, which was positive. He reported having a 101-degree fever at the time of taking the test late this afternoon. He is resting at home at this time.

“The current strain of COVID-19 can present itself with symptoms much like a head cold. Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health advise testing yourself for COVID-19, even if you think you have only a minor cold.”

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur posted a message to social media Tuesday stating she too had tested positive for COVID-19.

Statement from the office of Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur: pic.twitter.com/5tpZFIXcQL — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) September 19, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.