Gov. DeWine, Rep. Kaptur test positive for COVID-19

Gov. Mike DeWine -- (R) Ohio(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office released a statement Tuesday saying:

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. today, Governor DeWine tested positive for Covid-19.  He started experiencing mild cold symptoms yesterday.  Believing he had a mild head cold, he proceeded with his work day today.  As the day progressed, his symptoms worsened, and his doctor advised that he take a COVID-19 test, which was positive.  He reported having a 101-degree fever at the time of taking the test late this afternoon.  He is resting at home at this time.

“The current strain of COVID-19 can present itself with symptoms much like a head cold. Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health advise testing yourself for COVID-19, even if you think you have only a minor cold.”

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur posted a message to social media Tuesday stating she too had tested positive for COVID-19.

