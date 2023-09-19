Independent think tank weighs in on UAW strike against Big Three

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An independent think tank based in Ann Arbor, Michigan is weighing in on the UAW’s strike against the Big Three automakers.

The Center for Automotive Research is a non-profit think tank in Ann Arbor. Leaders at the organization say the mission is to inform and advise about the auto industry through independent research, education and dialogue.

The head of the Center for Automotive Research, Alan Amici, was not surprised that the Toledo Assembly Complex was a target of the UAW strike because of the popular products made there. Products include the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator.

“Those are hot products, they are in demand and they command a premium price. They have more profit margins on those vehicles so it impacts Jeep and Stellantis when that plant is not available. It makes a big statement,” Amici said.

Amici who has worked in the auto industry for decades said the strike is not only impacting the Big Three automakers but also some suppliers.

“Turning off the supply chain and then turning it back on is not at all like flipping a light switch. It is difficult and some chains are long reaching into Europe and Asia,” Amici said.

The strike began Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. when the UAW’s contracts with the Big Three automakers expired. Monday, UAW President Shawn Fain said more local units will be called on to strike if there is not substantial progress in negotiations by Friday.

“From the consumer point of view inevitably the price will go up because we just barely have enough inventory to meet demand,” Center for Automotive Research principal economist Yen Chen said.

