13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Independent think tank weighs in on UAW strike against Big Three

An independent think tank based in Ann Arbor, Michigan is weighing in on the UAW’s strike against the Big Three automakers.
By WTVG Staff and Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An independent think tank based in Ann Arbor, Michigan is weighing in on the UAW’s strike against the Big Three automakers.

The Center for Automotive Research is a non-profit think tank in Ann Arbor. Leaders at the organization say the mission is to inform and advise about the auto industry through independent research, education and dialogue.

The head of the Center for Automotive Research, Alan Amici, was not surprised that the Toledo Assembly Complex was a target of the UAW strike because of the popular products made there. Products include the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator.

“Those are hot products, they are in demand and they command a premium price. They have more profit margins on those vehicles so it impacts Jeep and Stellantis when that plant is not available. It makes a big statement,” Amici said.

Amici who has worked in the auto industry for decades said the strike is not only impacting the Big Three automakers but also some suppliers.

“Turning off the supply chain and then turning it back on is not at all like flipping a light switch. It is difficult and some chains are long reaching into Europe and Asia,” Amici said.

The strike began Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. when the UAW’s contracts with the Big Three automakers expired. Monday, UAW President Shawn Fain said more local units will be called on to strike if there is not substantial progress in negotiations by Friday.

“From the consumer point of view inevitably the price will go up because we just barely have enough inventory to meet demand,” Center for Automotive Research principal economist Yen Chen said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.

Latest News

Anthony Wayne schools
Running mindset helpful in Anthony Wayne classrooms
9/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
Grandfather of 14-year-old homicide victim speaks out
Healthcare costs are soaring and according to the U.S National Health Expenditures data, people...
13 Action News Big Story: Healthcare Costs and Prescriptions