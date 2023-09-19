Judge declares mistrial for man accused of assaulting well-known local nail tech

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the case for a man accused of assaulting a Toledo-area nail technition last year, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Andre Pitts was charged with Felonious Assault for allegedly punching Phong Tran in the face outside of Ye Olde Cock N Bill last September, according to police. Tran, a well-known nail tech in Northwood who goes by PT, had multiple surgeries and was at one point on life support from the incident, according to his family.

Pitts’ trial began Monday but a judge eventually called a mistrial because a witness needed a different interpreter, court officials told 13 Action News. They will head back to court in October.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.