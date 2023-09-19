13abc Marketplace
Judge declares mistrial for man accused of assaulting well-known local nail tech

Andre Pitts is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he punched Phong Tran outside...
Andre Pitts is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he punched Phong Tran outside of Ye Olde Cock N Bull, leaving Tran with life-threatening injuries.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the case for a man accused of assaulting a Toledo-area nail technition last year, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Andre Pitts was charged with Felonious Assault for allegedly punching Phong Tran in the face outside of Ye Olde Cock N Bill last September, according to police. Tran, a well-known nail tech in Northwood who goes by PT, had multiple surgeries and was at one point on life support from the incident, according to his family.

Pitts’ trial began Monday but a judge eventually called a mistrial because a witness needed a different interpreter, court officials told 13 Action News. They will head back to court in October.

