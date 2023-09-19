13abc Marketplace
Toledo man allegedly stabs brother multiple times after argument

Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother after an argument in the home they both...
Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother after an argument in the home they both live on Sept. 18, 2023.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother after an argument in the home they both live in Monday evening.

Toledo Police were called to the 2500 block of N. Erie St. where they found a 25-year-old male suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police say he is stable.

Sirajul-Hak Numani Jackson Jr., 28, was arrested and faces an aggravated assault charge. A judge set his bond at $100,000 on Tuesday. He’s due back in court on Sept. 27.

