New crime fighting technology could be coming to Sylvania soon

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania’s safety committee held a special meeting Sept. 19, with tech company, Flock Safety, to discuss potentially putting Flock cameras throughout the city of Sylvania.

The camera takes pictures of any license plate number and detects a car just by color, make, and model. The purpose is to stop crime and catch criminal activity sooner.

”We can turn the cameras on and identify that plate and follow it through--from let’s say Toledo to here and from here to Toledo,” Sylvania City Council Member Brian McCann said.

Some local residents are concerned that the new device is another invasion of privacy.

”It doesn’t go on the web. It doesn’t go to other services we keep it, and we only retain it for a thirty-day period unless there’s an open investigation,” McCann said.

The Safety Committee has unanimously agreed to draft legislation to bring to the city council as a whole in the upcoming weeks on whether the cameras would be installed. This process would take between three and six months.

