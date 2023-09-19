13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Ohio lawmakers propose tax credit for pet friendly landlords

(Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Ohio lawmakers have proposed a bill to provide a tax credit for landlords who allow dogs and cats to stay in their rental units.

State Representatives Juanita Brent and Sharon Ray introduced the bill Monday in the Ohio House of Representatives.

To qualify for the tax credit, landlords are not allowed to impose breed or size restrictions.

Landlords can also not charge additional rent or a nonrefundable fee for the pets.

“So far this year, nearly 100 pets have been surrendered to the Cleveland APL alone because their owners were facing challenges with landlords or had lost their homes and couldn’t take their pets; nearly 150 more were surrendered because their owners were ‘moving’,” said Cleveland APL President & CEO Sharon Harvey. “I’m grateful to Representatives Brent and Ray for sponsoring this proactive piece of legislation that recognizes pets as members of our families and the benefits they bring to their peoples’ lives.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
56-year-old Frederick M. Anderson Jr., of Waterville, was hit by a train around 3:40 a.m. on an...
CSX railroad worker struck and killed by train in Walbridge, OSHP says

Latest News

No suspects are in custody at this time.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
UAW Local 14 went on strike in 2019.
Looking back at the UAW strike in 2019
September 19th Weather Forecast
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb expected to be out for the season, says Coach Stefanski