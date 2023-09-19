One hospitalized after shooting on Sylvania Ave. Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized Monday night after being shot on Sylvania Ave.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot around 8:10 p.m. Monday night in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.

When officers arrived, they located a person who had been shot and took them to a nearby hospital.

According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the victim is a male in his early teens and is in extremely critical condition.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. No suspects are in custody.

