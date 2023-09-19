13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

One hospitalized after shooting on Sylvania Ave. Monday night

No suspects are in custody at this time.
No suspects are in custody at this time.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized Monday night after being shot on Sylvania Ave.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot around 8:10 p.m. Monday night in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.

When officers arrived, they located a person who had been shot and took them to a nearby hospital.

According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the victim is a male in his early teens and is in extremely critical condition.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. No suspects are in custody.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
56-year-old Frederick M. Anderson Jr., of Waterville, was hit by a train around 3:40 a.m. on an...
CSX railroad worker struck and killed by train in Walbridge, OSHP says

Latest News

9/18: Derek's Monday Evening Forecast
9/18: Derek's Monday Evening Forecast
United Auto Workers members march through downtown Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is...
Carmakers and the United Auto Workers are talking. No signs of a breakthrough to end the strike
City of Toledo water treatment plant
Community organizers come together to recruit citizens for need of water operators
Jeep workers will soon be joined by striking workers from Mobis and Kuka, also members of UAW...
UAW rejects latest offers from Big Three