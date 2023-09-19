One hospitalized after shooting on Sylvania Ave. Monday night
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized Monday night after being shot on Sylvania Ave.
According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot around 8:10 p.m. Monday night in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
When officers arrived, they located a person who had been shot and took them to a nearby hospital.
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the victim is a male in his early teens and is in extremely critical condition.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing. No suspects are in custody.
