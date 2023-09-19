OSHP: Man killed after crashing into bridge on I-75 near Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Sept. 19 around 6:43 a.m. on I-75 South at the Devils Hole Road overpass.

OSHP says David Collins, 42, of Chesterfield, Michigan was driving a Chevrolet Cruze southbound on I-75 when he drove off the side of the road behind the guardrail and crashed into the bridge support pillar for the Devils Hole Road Overpass.

Collins succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

According to OSHP, the crash also caused the surrounding grass to catch on fire after the engine was separated from the vehicle upon impact.

The crash remains under investigation.

