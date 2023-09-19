Running mindset helpful in Anthony Wayne classrooms

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Jim Fritz, the superintendent of the Anthony Wayne School District, loves to run; he loves it so much that he’ll be competing in the Berlin marathon on Sunday. He says the goal-setting aspect can make all the difference in mindset, something he shares with students and staff at Anthony Wayne.

“To become active, it helps with both physical and mental health, and it also helps students achieve in the classroom,” said Fritz.

Fritz said he caught the running bug 10 years ago.

“Just wanted to make sure as a superintendent, as an educator that I was being healthy, both physically and mentally, and so one of the things I thought about doing was getting into running, so I started running 5K’s,” said Fritz.

And Fritz hasn’t stopped. This year alone he finished the Boston Marathon, will travel overseas to Germany to run the Berlin marathon on Sunday and has plans to run the New York City marathon this fall.

“Was able to kind of excel in that area and get into half marathons and into marathon running,” Fritz said.

He’s been sharing that running bug with his elementary students. In its second year, over 260 students are enrolled in a weekend running program sponsored by Dave’s Running.

“To give them that opportunity to go out and get a time and then see where they can go from there through their training over the next couple of weeks and you know just enjoy being out in the fall weather and running,” said Fritz.

Sixth grade student Estella Crider took part in the running program last year.

“When you ran it could take your mind off things, and like you also had your friends there, so it was fun at the same time,” said Crider.

For Owen McVicker, running helps him focus.

“It clears your mind, so it’s like you have a big test the next day, you can just like take your mind off that,” said McVicker.

Next year Fritz plans on running the Boston Marathon and the London Marathon.

“One of the great things about running is allows each individual to set some goals, be able to persevere through those goals, learn from failure because we all fail sometimes but that provides challenges for us to overcome and move forward,” said Fritz.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.