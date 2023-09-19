13abc Marketplace
September 19th Weather Forecast

Few Showers Possible Tonight & Early Tomorrow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Morning sunshine will fade to afternoon clouds with a high in the lower 70s. Clouds tonight into early Wednesday could lead to a few showers across the area. It will be warmer with highs around 80. Thursday and Friday are expected to be dry with periods of sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s. The mid to upper 70s are expected early next week. Rain chances are expected to be low for the next 7 to 10 days.

