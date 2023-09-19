13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

UAW: Picket lines outside Toledo North Assembly Plant are “Jeep Only”

Workers for suppliers Kuka and Mobis qualify for strike pay, employees at other suppliers may collect unemployment
UAW Local 12 said the picket lines outside the Toledo North Assembly Plant are Jeep only, even...
UAW Local 12 said the picket lines outside the Toledo North Assembly Plant are Jeep only, even though workers for suppliers Kuka and Mobis qualify for strike pay.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You can hear the sounds of solidarity outside Toledo Jeep.

“Safety, job security, not just about our pay,” said Evan Csizmar, a UAW Local 12 Strike Captain at Gate 6 of the plant. “People in the community are just coming by to show their support. We’ve got local businesses bringing stuff by, food, other supplies by, showing their support for all of us out here. It’s been really great.”

“So far, it’s seems pretty good. It seems like a lot of energy. Drove around the plant a little bit. All the gates seem pretty excited so far. People are committed to this, and everybody’s keeping their spirits high. We’ve gotten a lot of support from the community and other unions. It’s helping out,” echoed Jim Cooper, Strike Captain at Gate 8.

Cooper and Csizmar are among the 6,000 Jeep workers picketing on 6-hour shifts. 2,000 other union members at Kuka and Mobis qualify for strike pay, but they are not picketing, according to the president of UAW Local 12, Bruce Baumhower.

He also said the work stoppage at the Jeep plant is also impacting suppliers such as Syncreon in Bedford Twp., Michigan, and Mayco International and Dana in the Overland Industrial Park. Some Jeep workers say what happens with the collective bargaining will affect them all.

“As we get fair contracts here, that’s just going to help protect middle class jobs in the area. Our suppliers, their wages will get tied into what we make here. As we go up, they’ll get better benefits, and it’ll be a trickle-down. Just more money and security into the Toledo area, and, honestly, what’s good for us is going to be good for everyone around here,” added Cooper.

13 Action News reached out to several suppliers for comment. Only Dana replied, stating the company is declining the offer to comment at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine -- (R) Ohio
Gov. DeWine, Rep. Kaptur test positive for COVID-19
In July, the teen won it all at the USA Boxing Women’s Championships that were held here in...
13-year-old Toledo boxer looking toward next fight following USA Boxing Championships win
Anthony Wayne schools
Running mindset helpful in Anthony Wayne classrooms
9/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast