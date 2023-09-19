UAW: Picket lines outside Toledo North Assembly Plant are “Jeep Only”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You can hear the sounds of solidarity outside Toledo Jeep.

“Safety, job security, not just about our pay,” said Evan Csizmar, a UAW Local 12 Strike Captain at Gate 6 of the plant. “People in the community are just coming by to show their support. We’ve got local businesses bringing stuff by, food, other supplies by, showing their support for all of us out here. It’s been really great.”

“So far, it’s seems pretty good. It seems like a lot of energy. Drove around the plant a little bit. All the gates seem pretty excited so far. People are committed to this, and everybody’s keeping their spirits high. We’ve gotten a lot of support from the community and other unions. It’s helping out,” echoed Jim Cooper, Strike Captain at Gate 8.

Cooper and Csizmar are among the 6,000 Jeep workers picketing on 6-hour shifts. 2,000 other union members at Kuka and Mobis qualify for strike pay, but they are not picketing, according to the president of UAW Local 12, Bruce Baumhower.

He also said the work stoppage at the Jeep plant is also impacting suppliers such as Syncreon in Bedford Twp., Michigan, and Mayco International and Dana in the Overland Industrial Park. Some Jeep workers say what happens with the collective bargaining will affect them all.

“As we get fair contracts here, that’s just going to help protect middle class jobs in the area. Our suppliers, their wages will get tied into what we make here. As we go up, they’ll get better benefits, and it’ll be a trickle-down. Just more money and security into the Toledo area, and, honestly, what’s good for us is going to be good for everyone around here,” added Cooper.

13 Action News reached out to several suppliers for comment. Only Dana replied, stating the company is declining the offer to comment at this time.

