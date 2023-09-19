UAW president threatens additional strikes if progress not made

DETROIT, Mich. (WTVG) - United Auto Workers union president Shawn Fain released a statement Monday night on social media.

“If we don’t make serious progress, by noon on Friday, Sept. 22, more locals will be called on to stand up and join the strike,” Fain said in a video posted to social media. “That will mark more than a week since our first members walked out. And that will mark more than a week of the Big Three failing to make progress in negotiations.”

Leaders with the UAW selected local Jeep workers to be among the first to walk off the job Friday, Sept. 15 after contracts expired. UAW Local 12 in Toledo was joined by Local 2250 in Missouri and Local 900 in Michigan as the first three units to strike.

