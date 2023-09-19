UToledo police warn of scammers impersonating officers, targeting parents of UToledo students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - University of Toledo Police are warning of scammers who are impersonating officers and targeting families of UToledo students.

UToledo Police says the scammers are calling parents and family members of UToledo students using spoofed law enforcement numbers. They are posing as police officers and telling parents that their son or daughter is being detained for underage consumption, trespassing, warrants or other reasons.

According to UToledo Police, scammers then say the student can avoid jail if their parents pay a fine. The scammers say the fine can be paid as gift cards or digital currency and they also tell parents to not speak to anyone about the matter.

“Law enforcement will never call and ask for money, gift cards or digital currency for any reason, including to keep someone out of jail,” said UToledo Police.

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, you can report it to your local law enforcement and/or the FBI by clicking here.

