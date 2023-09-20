13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

92-year-old fish named Methuselah is the world’s oldest aquarium fish

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.
Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Scientists say the oldest aquarium fish in the world is likely older than they originally thought.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in...
An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)

Until now, scientists estimated she is currently about 84 years old.

But using DNA testing of a sample of one of her fins, they’ve determined she’s at least 92 years old, and she could possibly be as old as 101.

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer

Latest News

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 8
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 8
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FDA says it needs more research before deciding to approve nasal spray to treat dangerous allergies
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Did missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown post videos about mother’s death? Police are investigating