9/20: Erin’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Clouds turn to sun, and temperatures are warming up
Clouds sticking around early this afternoon, but we see more sunshine throughout the day, bringing temperatures to the low 80s.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Temperatures today climb to the low-80s with increasing afternoon sun. Partly cloudy skies persist overnight, keeping temperatures in the mid-50s. Tomorrow will be warmer and increasing clouds through the evening and temperatures potentially hitting the mid-80s. We don’t see rain impacting our area through the weekend with high pressure controlling much of our weather pattern, and with more northerly winds into the weekend, temperatures start to cool a bit back into the 70s.

