9/20: Erin’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Temperatures today climb to the low-80s with increasing afternoon sun. Partly cloudy skies persist overnight, keeping temperatures in the mid-50s. Tomorrow will be warmer and increasing clouds through the evening and temperatures potentially hitting the mid-80s. We don’t see rain impacting our area through the weekend with high pressure controlling much of our weather pattern, and with more northerly winds into the weekend, temperatures start to cool a bit back into the 70s.

