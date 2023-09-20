City of Toledo offering free legal counseling at Tenant Tuesday Housing Clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is partnering with legal experts to provide free legal counseling during the City’s Tenant Tuesday Housing Clinic.

TTHC is a community event aimed at providing legal assistance to tenants who are facing various housing concerns. The event will take place on Oct. 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Toledo-Lucas County Main Library located at 325 N. Michigan St.

The City says at TTHC, each attendee will have the opportunity to meet with an attorney for 20 minutes to discuss their housing concerns. The legal experts will be ready to provide guidance and support on various housing issues including lease reviews, rent escrow, housing conditions, landlord-related concerns and more. Attendees must bring a copy of their lease.

“Too often, tenants are unable to obtain simple legal advice that would improve their housing circumstances. With the Tenant Tuesday Housing Clinic, they will be able to actually meet with an attorney to discuss their particular situation and receive sound advice,” said Coleena Ali, Manager of Tenant and Landlord Services. “I was very pleased that our legal experts were so enthusiastic and willing to participate.”

According to the City, the event is part of Toledo’s ongoing commitment to supporting the community and ensuring fair and equitable housing practice for all.

“Toledo, like many cities across the country, is transitioning to a majority renter population,” said George Thomas, CEO and General Counsel at the Fair Housing Center. “More than 50% of Toledoans are now tenants. This means we as a community need to rethink the services, education and support we provide to uplift Toledo.”

To register for the event, or for more information, click here.

