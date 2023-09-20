Community gathers to remember Morrissey brothers one year after their death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday was the one-year anniversary of the fatal fire at the BP Husky Refinery that took the lives of two brothers and the community came together for a day of remembrance.

Sept. 20, 2022 started out like any other day for Darrah Morrissey and her husband Max. However, that night, the world changed forever for the Morrissey family.

“I got a phone call at about 6:50 pm telling me he was hurt,” said Darah. “Never in a million years did I imagine we’d be where we are now.”

Max Morrissey and his brother Ben were both killed in a fire that night at the BP Husky Refinery in Oregon.

“That day haunts me,” said Darah. “Yes, it’s been a year, but I live the nightmare every day.”

Darah says she and Ben’s wife Kaddie rely on each other to navigate the tough times.

“I like that I have Kaddie to lean on, but it’s awful that we both have to know this hurt,” said Darah. “At family events, dinners, holidays it’s not just one, but two missing.”

Max and Darah have two young sons, Wilder who is now 5 and Recker who is 3.

“I really can’t say enough what an amazing dad Max was and how sad I am that my boys don’t have him,” said Darah. “That’s the hardest part.”

Sept. 20, 2023 was a day or remembrance at the United Steel Workers Union Hall.

“We have to keep their memory alive and keep this fresh in everyone’s mind that this can happen and do all we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Jim Witt, President of United Steel Workers Local 1-346. “We dedicated a stone in front of the hall and every time the members walk in it’s there and another reminder of what we lost.”

Darah says the day of remembrance was important on so many levels.

“Grief is a weird thing. I don’t know if society really knows how to handle it. We’re afraid to talk about people who have passed. I love hearing their names,” said Darah. “I had strangers stop me, send me cards or show up at this event today. They might not have know Ben or Max, but their support is amazing.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.