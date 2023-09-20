Dana lays off 875 workers amid UAW strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 875 Dana workers are being temporarily laid off as a result of the UAW strike.

“They told us Friday afternoon that they weren’t sure what was going on, and then Sunday night we got a text saying that we weren’t supposed to report Monday,” a Dana Napoleon worker who wishes to remain anonymous said. “Then, Monday night we got one saying that we weren’t supposed to report for the following week.”

She says she’s signing up for unemployment, and on it will make half of what she normally takes home.

“It’s hard. It really is,” she said. “I have a husband and two kids. They like that mom’s home all the time, but my husband has to pick up more work so he can compensate for me being off.”

Dana Napoleon supplies parts for the striking Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, while Dana Toledo produces for Stellantis’ striking Toledo plant.

“They’re going to do what makes them happy and what they feel would benefit all of them, but it doesn’t trickle down to us smaller companies that provide them what they need,” she said. “All they’re doing is making it harder for the smaller companies providing everything to them.”

“Try to make terms to where everyone is happy, and it puts the strike to an end so everybody can go back to living their normal lives because it’s definitely not normal right now,” she said.

A Dana representative says they have no idea how long the layoffs will last.

