‘Days of Caring’ in Findlay focuses day on child hunger

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The United Way of Hancock County Days of Caring is back again this week. Wednesday, local volunteers were packing food for school children in need.

Jen Burton, with Freudenberg – NOK, a local factory that makes automotive seals in Findlay, and fellow workers put their supply chain skills to good use on Wednesday inside Ohio Logistics.

“Being able to help the kids so they have something for the weekends, it’s truly impactful, right? And it’s a lot of things maybe we don’t see on a day-to-day basis in our community,” Burton said.

The day of caring was focused on the Findlay Family YMCA Feed a Child program, which sends home nearly 600 bags of food a week for local school children.

“Trying as hard as they can with the price of food the way it is right now, it’s very hard for some families to make it so we know they are getting fed with lunches at school all week, this helps them get through a weekend hopefully,” Heather Franks said.

Franks, who heads up the YMCA food program, said the snacks and meals were all donated by Great Scot, a local grocery store.

“We were starting to get low with the end of school last year, and school starting up this year we weren’t sure where our numbers were going to be, so this is a great time to get them in here replenish my bags so that we have enough to go out every week,” Franks said.

Jeff Frederick, with Freudenberg – NOK, said the volunteer time is not only well spent helping the community but a time to reconnect with fellow employees.

“It feels good to get out, and the nice part is you get to work with a few people I don’t otherwise see at work,” said Frederick.

Throughout this week, 150 volunteers will complete 600 service hours, a value to the community of nearly $20,000, based on the independent sector’s national value of a volunteer hour of $31.80 for 2023.

“So, when we know that the need is out there and being able to go out and help, I think, you know, just speaks volume for United Way and all the different nonprofits we have in our community and what they are willing to do,” said Burton.

This fall’s 21 volunteer teams represent Marathon Petroleum Corp., Amazon, City Apparel + Merch, Findlay Municipal Court, Danby Products Inc., First National Bank of Pandora, Blanchard Valley Health System, Hancock County Democrats, Northwestern Mutual, Freudenburg-NOK Sealing Technologies, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP), Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Findlay Plant, Domino’s Pizza, and United Way of Hancock County’s Volunteer Connections.

They will complete 20 projects for 14 agencies.

