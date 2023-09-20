Dine in the 419: Fast Eddie’s Sports Park

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Fast Eddie’s Sports Park has something for everyone. Not just food. There’s plenty of fun, too.

We’re talking go-karts, bumper boats, mini golf, arcade games. It’s enough to get you to work up an appetite. Luckily, they serve Cameo Pizza, chicken and waffles, diner burgers, and more!

This destination of food and fun awaits during the warmer months. In the winter, the sports bar and arcade are still open! They’re serving up your favorite foods and games year-round.

Jeremy Fitzgerald, former owner of Bar 145 and Reset in Toledo, took over this one-stop fun center in 2022 and named it after his dad. Now, it’s off and running!

For more details on Fast Eddie’s, click here: https://www.fasteddiescatawba.com/

