13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

‘I don’t feel safe’: Man files lawsuit against police after being arrested while filming officers

A man in Nevada has filed a lawsuit against Reno police after he says he was arrested for filming officers. (Source: KOLO)
By Taylor Burke and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A Nevada man says he has filed a lawsuit against the Reno Police Department after he was unlawfully arrested.

Walter England told KOLO that police arrested him on Aug. 22 after he was filming them while officers were investigating a crime scene.

According to England, he came across the scene while he was walking in the downtown area that evening.

England approached two Reno police vehicles.

The first vehicle was occupied by Officer Gautier and the two exchanged greetings. England said he then went to the second car which had Officer Hoyt inside.

“Can I help you with something?” Hoyt asked, according to England.

Hoyt then reportedly asked England to step away from his vehicle and advised him that he was on a personal call.

According to England, the officer then told the person on the call that he would call them back before suddenly jumping out of the vehicle.

England said the officer told him that he was interfering with their investigation.

The man said he continued his recording and kept his phone between himself and Officer Hoyt.

England reportedly asked the officer how he was interfering when he was then arrested.

England is the founder of a YouTube channel called Sacramento Crimewatch and shared a video of the recorded incident.

He said he takes videos surveilling law enforcement personnel and other public servants.

“Abuse from the officers is always happening. So, we’re out recording to make sure that doesn’t happen,” England said.

Under Nevada law, the public has the right to film police officers as long as the person filming is on public property and not obstructing the investigation.

England said he has since filed a lawsuit against the department for being falsely arrested.

“I don’t feel safe at all,” England said.

Representatives from the Reno Police Department have not immediately commented.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail

Latest News

Dana Napoleon supplies parts for the striking Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan.
Dana lays off 875 workers amid UAW strike
14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
‘He was a loving, sweet, kind young man’: 14-year-old, two dogs killed in vehicle crash in Virginia
The Glass City Metropark officially opened its gates this past June.
Toledo’s newest park is gaining popularity and connecting communities together
Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female...
Arizona high school football coach facing federal child sex charges in Nebraska