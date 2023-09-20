13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Best time to see fall foliage and what goes into the forecast

By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With fall right around the corner, you might be wondering when the best time to see foliage in their peak colors will be. Meteorologist Erin Ashley is walking through what factors go into the fall foliage forecast and what resources are available to you to explore further.

RESOURCES: Explore Fall: A website dedicated to fall foliage

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer

Latest News

On Sept. 23, Judi Young Lane, between Monroe Street and Maplewood Avenue will be closed to all...
Stretch of Judi Young Lane to close Saturday for storm sewer work
Unidentified body found near Trestle Trail Bridge in Adrian
Body found near Trestle Trail Bridge in Adrian identified
Clouds sticking around early this afternoon, but we see more sunshine throughout the day,...
9/20: Erin's Wednesday Noon Forecast
TPD says this was the second time the Toledo Enhancement Area Method has focused on this area,...
TPD releases results of second Operation L.A.S.E.R.