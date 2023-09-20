MemoryLane Care Services to host free caregiver program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - MemoryLane Care services will be hosting a free caregiver educational program.

The program, “Behaviors: What is the person with dementia trying to communicate?” Teaches about cognitive decline and memory loss which are common symptoms associated with dementia.

The free class will be held Sept. 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The class will be held in the Yark Family Conference Room at MemoryLane Care Services and online for those who can’t attend in person.

To learn more about the event or to register, click here, or call 419-720-4940.

