13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Ohio’s political mapmakers are going back to work after Republican infighting caused a week’s delay

They designated a seemingly neutral third party without a particular stake in what the...
They designated a seemingly neutral third party without a particular stake in what the districts House members run in look like next year: Republican Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, as their party’s co-chair.(MGN)
By Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission was set to get back to business Wednesday after two Republican legislative leaders who may be rivals for the House speakership next year settled a political dispute that delayed the time-crunched panel’s work by a week.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had reconvened the commission Sept. 13, but he was unable to do anything more than swear in its members — himself, two other statewide officeholders and four state lawmakers — because Republicans were without a co-chair. Indecision persisted, so the governor also canceled a second attempted meeting he had set for that Friday.

DeWine set the next meeting for Wednesday afternoon, then he came down with COVID-19 — precluding him from pinch-hitting as chair while Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Jason Stephens came to some agreement.

Hours before the meeting was set to begin, Huffman and Stephens announced their decision. They designated a seemingly neutral third party without a particular stake in what the districts House members run in look like next year: Republican Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, as their party’s co-chair.

The two-term auditor has served previously in both legislative chambers, including a stint as Senate president. He also was the only Republican during last year’s failed efforts at drawing constitutional maps to vote against any of the GOP-drawn plans. All were tossed by the Ohio Supreme Court, which found they were gerrymandered to favor the GOP.

The Redistricting Commission’s two Democrats — Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio and House Minority Leader Allison Russo — said last week that they had their co-chair decisions made and were just awaiting Republicans’ decision. The pair introduced a set of maps for Ohio House and Ohio Senate districts Tuesday that they said could meet constitutional muster.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has said it would be ideal to have constitutional maps in place by this Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail

Latest News

UAW members including Scott Kralovic, wearing a mask, work the picket line during a strike...
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled
Best time to see fall foliage and what goes into the forecast
Best time to see fall foliage and what goes into the forecast
On Sept. 23, Judi Young Lane, between Monroe Street and Maplewood Avenue will be closed to all...
Stretch of Judi Young Lane to close Saturday for storm sewer work