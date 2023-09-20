Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Ave., is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled (WTVG)

