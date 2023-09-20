13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Ave., is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer

Latest News

Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
Leaders with the Humane Society say that is not the case.
Dog owner claims Toledo Humane Society took her dogs and adopted them out
September 20th Weather Forecast
9/19/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/19/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast