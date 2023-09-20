13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

President Biden signs executive order to continue East Palestine community care

FILE- A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
FILE- A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable, President Biden signed an executive order ensuring the people of East Palestine are protected moving forward.

The order comes over six months after the crash February 3.

The president signed the executive order Wednesday, which puts the state’s emergency major disaster declaration on hold.

A new Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator will be appointed within five days of Biden’s signing the order to oversee long-term recovery efforts in East Palestine, including unmet needs beyond soil clean up being reported to their proper agency.

The Environmental Protection Agency will continue to remove contaminated soil and wastewater from the spill site.

‘We cannot allow what happened to East Palestine to ever be forgotten – or ever happen again’: Sen. Brown on 6 month anniversary

Updates from the EPA will be given to President Biden in clean up efforts, and whether Norfolk Southern continues to comply with EPA orders.

The executive order also says the Department of Health and Human Services and CDC will submit public health testing reports to the president.

The Department of Health and Human Services will also continue monitoring health effects of derailment on residents in the area, including long term issues in the community to determine if a public health emergency should be called.

Finally, the Department of Transportation will submit a report to the president on what has changed since the derailment in East Palestine.

Senator Sherrod Brown released a statement saying, “This is an overdue but welcomed step to support the people of East Palestine.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach

Latest News

UAW members including Scott Kralovic, wearing a mask, work the picket line during a strike...
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
Dana Napoleon supplies parts for the striking Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan.
Dana lays off 875 workers amid UAW strike
The Glass City Metropark officially opened its gates this past June.
Toledo’s newest park is gaining popularity and connecting communities together
Ohio Redistricting Commission
Ohio redistricting panel adopts GOP-drawn Statehouse maps for public discussion, as Democrats object