‘Scholar, athlete, and community leader’ dead at 16 after car crash

Authorities say a 16-year-old Marietta High School student was killed in a car crash Monday night. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By WANF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A 16-year-old high school student was killed in a car crash Monday night in Georgia.

WANF reports that Liv Teverino was traveling in a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire in Marietta County.

The 16-year-old was a junior at Marietta High School, according to Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera.

“Liv was a scholar, athlete, and community leader. She embodied passion and dedication. Liv excelled, leaving an indelible mark of excellence,” Rivera said. “Outside of school, Liv was recognized as a community leader and was chosen to be part of this year’s leadership cohort.”

On Tuesday, the school district gathered to support students and staff in the wake of the crash.

“Our Marietta community is resilient, and in times of adversity, we find strength in one another,” Rivera shared.

Liv’s classmates say she was caring and would never have a bad thing to say about anyone.

“I think she exemplified what it means to live your life the best that you possibly can and in the path of God. Any person that met her truly was a blessed individual,” classmate Isaac Phillips said.

Phillips says she had known Liv since she was 4 years old.

“I can only hope that everyone that did get to meet her and know her just holds onto whatever goodness that she gave them,” he said.

Marietta police said the crash investigation remains ongoing.

