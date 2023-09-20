13abc Marketplace
Second-annual Ciderfest 419 scheduled for Oct. 6

Tickets for the event are available online.
Tickets for the event are available online.(Toledo Night Market)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second-annual Ciderfest 419 is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

Ciderfest 419 is expected to have hard cider, mead, wine and craft beer tasting and a concert by the Marty Ray Project, an indie band. There will also be dancing with Urban Cowboy Line Dancing.

Some of the proceeds from the event will support the Metroparks Connections Camp.

The festival will be held at The Ribbon at Glass City Metropark.

Tickets for the festival include the concert and line dancing and will cost $44 for general admission. VIP access can be purchased for $75. There will also be the option of a $20 designated driver ticket. To purchase tickets or learn more information, click here.

