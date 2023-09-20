Second-annual Ciderfest 419 scheduled for Oct. 6

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second-annual Ciderfest 419 is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

Ciderfest 419 is expected to have hard cider, mead, wine and craft beer tasting and a concert by the Marty Ray Project, an indie band. There will also be dancing with Urban Cowboy Line Dancing.

Some of the proceeds from the event will support the Metroparks Connections Camp.

The festival will be held at The Ribbon at Glass City Metropark.

Tickets for the festival include the concert and line dancing and will cost $44 for general admission. VIP access can be purchased for $75. There will also be the option of a $20 designated driver ticket. To purchase tickets or learn more information, click here.

