September 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few sprinkles may occur this morning, otherwise we will have decreasing clouds for the afternoon and highs in the low 80s. Thursday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the middle 80s. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will develop on Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. There is a slim chance of a shower late on Tuesday with a high of 72.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.