September 20th Weather Forecast

By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few sprinkles may occur this morning, otherwise we will have decreasing clouds for the afternoon and highs in the low 80s. Thursday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the middle 80s. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will develop on Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. There is a slim chance of a shower late on Tuesday with a high of 72.

