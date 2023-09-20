Stellantis announces layoffs at Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Stellantis announced dozens of layoffs for the Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg Wednesday stemming from the UAW strike at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

According to a statement from the company, it will immediately temporarily lay off 68 employees at the Toledo Machining Plant due to “storage constraints,” and that all other production at that facility will continue.

The company went on to say that around 300 layoffs are expected at the Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting in Indiana.

“Stellantis continues to closely monitor the impact of the UAW strike action on our manufacturing operations,” the company said.

