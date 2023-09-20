13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Stretch of Judi Young Lane to close Saturday for storm sewer work

On Sept. 23, Judi Young Lane, between Monroe Street and Maplewood Avenue will be closed to all...
On Sept. 23, Judi Young Lane, between Monroe Street and Maplewood Avenue will be closed to all traffic in both directions.(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A stretch of Judi Young Lane in Sylvania will be closed on Saturday for storm sewer work.

According to the City of Sylvania, on Sept. 23, Judi Young Lane, between Monroe Street and Maplewood Avenue will be closed to all traffic in both directions. The road closure will be in place so Mosser Construction can install the remaining storm sewer crossover work near the Monroe Street intersection.

The City says the closure is part of the continuing work on Phase 2 of widening Monroe Street between Silica Drive and Main Street.

If you have any questions regarding the construction project, contact the City of Sylvania Department of Public Service at 419-885-8965.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer

Latest News

Unidentified body found near Trestle Trail Bridge in Adrian
Body found near Trestle Trail Bridge in Adrian identified
Clouds sticking around early this afternoon, but we see more sunshine throughout the day,...
9/20: Erin's Wednesday Noon Forecast
TPD says this was the second time the Toledo Enhancement Area Method has focused on this area,...
TPD releases results of second Operation L.A.S.E.R.
The lawsuit argues that the overhaul guts the mostly citizen-elected, independent and...
Overhaul of Ohio’s K-12 education system is unconstitutional, new lawsuit says