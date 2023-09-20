Stretch of Judi Young Lane to close Saturday for storm sewer work

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A stretch of Judi Young Lane in Sylvania will be closed on Saturday for storm sewer work.

According to the City of Sylvania, on Sept. 23, Judi Young Lane, between Monroe Street and Maplewood Avenue will be closed to all traffic in both directions. The road closure will be in place so Mosser Construction can install the remaining storm sewer crossover work near the Monroe Street intersection.

The City says the closure is part of the continuing work on Phase 2 of widening Monroe Street between Silica Drive and Main Street.

If you have any questions regarding the construction project, contact the City of Sylvania Department of Public Service at 419-885-8965.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.