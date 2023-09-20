Toledo’s newest park is gaining popularity and connecting communities together

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Glass City Metropark officially opened this past June. Park leaders say since then more than 200,000 people have visited the park to see the Ribbon, and playground, and enjoy the view.

“People are just happy to have a place to gather on the riverfront and we’re building more of those places and more of those spaces in the coming years,” Toledo Metroparks Director of Enterprise Development Mike Keedy said.

The Glass City Riverwalk is one of those spaces. The riverwalk is a path that will run along the Maumee River connecting three Metroparks together. Toledo Metroparks Chief of Outreach, Matt Killam says that the riverwalk will take 8 years to complete with two years of work already done.

“You can see the earth being moved. We’ll have work being done Vistula [district] in 2025 and in 2024 there’ll be a lot of work done in International [park] as well,” Killam said.

When the riverwalk is fully complete Killam said that it would connect six neighborhoods together. The riverwalk would give people access to all three parks just by walking. As the seasons change there will be events in the upcoming months like ice skating.

