TPD releases results of second Operation L.A.S.E.R.

TPD says this was the second time the Toledo Enhancement Area Method has focused on this area,...
TPD says this was the second time the Toledo Enhancement Area Method has focused on this area, with the first time being in January of 2022.(wtvg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has released the results of the second Operation L.A.S.E.R. which took place last month.

On Aug. 23, TPD, along with other local, state and federal agencies, began Operation Lagrange Area Safety Enforcement Response, or L.A.S.E.R., in and around the Lagrange Corridor. TPD says this was the second time the Toledo Enhancement Area Method has focused on this area, with the first time being in January of 2022.

“The law enforcement portion of L.A.S.E.R. was successful in addressing gun violence, narcotics sales, traffic violations, status (juvenile) offenses and blight,” said TPD. “Operation L.A.S.E.R. will continue as the department will partner with other Toledo public service departments and the community to improve the quality of life in the Lagrange Corridor.”

The following are the results of the second Operation L.A.S.E.R.:

Guns seized: 35Truants processed: 28
Search warrants executed: 21Gun safety programs: 1
Dollar amount of drugs seized: $76,530Gun safety billboards: 4
Persons arrested: 249Blight properties/City referrals: 402
Citations issued: 427Community meetings: 3
DUI arrests: 5CPTED (Area businesses & school contacts): 4
Parking tags issued: 57Junk/abandoned cars towed: 123

