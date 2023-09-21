13abc Marketplace
9/21: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Warm for the final days of summer, dry for the rest of September.
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Partly cloudy and warm this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. A lake-breeze will push highs a bit lower in the days ahead. Highs are expected to be around 80 on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Fall begins Saturday morning, then we’ll be in the mid-70s both days this weekend with lots of sunshine. Partly to mostly sunny next week with highs in the low 70s each day. The rain chance continues to drop next week as a big area of high pressure doesn’t budge.

