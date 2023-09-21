13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Abandoned walker at Ellis Park prompts multi-agency police search for owner

An extensive search using a K-9, a drone, and a water search was conducted in Blissfield for...
An extensive search using a K-9, a drone, and a water search was conducted in Blissfield for the unknown owner of the walker.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities in Blissfield, Michigan are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious situation” after someone reported an abandoned walker near the water at Ellis Park

According to a news release from Village of Blissfield Police, an extensive search using a K-9, a drone, and a water search was conducted for the unknown owner of the walker. No one was found.

Officers were concerned for the welfare of the person who owns the walker due to its proximity to the water, found next to a park bench at the foot of the boat ramp.

Police say there’s no indication a person actually went into the water at this time and there have not been any people reported missing in the area. Six area agencies helped with the search and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to contact Blissfield PD at 517-486-4340.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach

Latest News

Jeffrey Arnold is facing 32 charges for allegedly "harassing, threatening and being violent"...
Man facing dozens of charges for allegedly harassing Wood County corrections officers
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
Woman hospitalized in Springfield Twp. shooting, LCSO says
Sen. JD Vance joins Action News Now to discuss the looming government shutdown, the potential...
Sen. JD Vance talks UAW strike, looming government shutdown, Ukraine funding
9/21: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
9/21: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast