Abandoned walker at Ellis Park prompts multi-agency police search for owner

BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities in Blissfield, Michigan are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious situation” after someone reported an abandoned walker near the water at Ellis Park

According to a news release from Village of Blissfield Police, an extensive search using a K-9, a drone, and a water search was conducted for the unknown owner of the walker. No one was found.

Officers were concerned for the welfare of the person who owns the walker due to its proximity to the water, found next to a park bench at the foot of the boat ramp.

Police say there’s no indication a person actually went into the water at this time and there have not been any people reported missing in the area. Six area agencies helped with the search and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to contact Blissfield PD at 517-486-4340.

