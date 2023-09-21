Bowling Green woman dies in crash on US 6

CENTER TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - An 80-year-old woman died in a crash after running a stop sign and striking a wrecker truck traveling on U.S. 6 Wednesday night.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Sally Doren of Bowling Green was traveling north on Huffman Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 6.

Her 2004 Lexus SUV struck the side of a passing truck, causing Doren to be ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the Wood County Hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

