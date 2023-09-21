13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Bowling Green woman dies in crash on US 6

Bowling Green woman dies in crash on US 6
Bowling Green woman dies in crash on US 6(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - An 80-year-old woman died in a crash after running a stop sign and striking a wrecker truck traveling on U.S. 6 Wednesday night.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Sally Doren of Bowling Green was traveling north on Huffman Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 6.

Her 2004 Lexus SUV struck the side of a passing truck, causing Doren to be ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the Wood County Hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach

Latest News

Aaron Hilt
Six students injured in North Baltimore school bus crash, other driver arrested
Brian Ziesseler, of Findlay, was arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, Sherri Ziessler,...
Man sentenced in murder of his wife
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Skateboarder in critical condition after being hit by a car