Fallen wires, tree removed from Toledo alley after neighbor contacts 13 Action News

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fallen wires and a fallen tree that were blocking an alley were removed by city officials Wednesday after a woman in the neighborhood called 13 Action News.

Ericka Bonds called 13 Action News to voice her concerns about downed wires and a tree blocking an alley that she says local kids cut through to get to school. The alley is in the 800 block of Page, not far from a TPS school.

“Cars drive through here. Kids walk through here from school. I mean there is a playground over here so a lot of kids come through here and they walk over there to the playground,” Bonds said.

Bonds said the wire fell sometime in August and on Monday a tree and pole took out more wires, blocking city property.

“I called the police, the police came right over, they sat here, they called Toledo Edison. Toledo Edison came they put those roadblock signs. They sat in front of the yard and left,” Bonds said.

According to Bond, nothing was cleaned up at that time.

Bonds then decided to contact 13 Action News. Reporter Alexis Means then called officials with the City of Toledo and crews were out Wednesday afternoon to remove the tree and wires. The wires belonged to AT&T and were communication lines. Crews were out to remove the lines and put up a new pole.

