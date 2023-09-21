Farmers ask motoring community to slow down as harvest season approaches

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Amanda Barndt, president of the Wood County Farm Bureau, is asking motorist to slow down this fall as farmers take to the fields.

“Slow down, stay back, watch for those flashing lights,” said Barndt. “You see them parked alongside the road, watch for that operator.”

Mike Aring happens to be one of those operators. He’s a third-generation farmer who’s been working up the soil in Wood County for the past 50 years.

“It’s the only way you can get from field to field.” said Aring. “We used to drive all the way from Route 6 in Bowling Green all the way up to Perrysburg, a pretty good drive. You can’t cut through the fields because the other farmers don’t like you driving over their crops.”

Last year alone, 11 people were killed along Ohio roadways involving farm equipment. 220 crashes involved serious injuries according to stats from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Aring said he tries to take the less traveled back roads as much as possible.

“If they’re in back of us, sometimes they get so close they’re like in our blind spot, which you have in cars too,” said Aring. “It’s a bigger blind spot in the back of these things.”

Along with his 13-foot-wide combine to harvest the crops, comes other farm equipment like the semi-trucks that Aring’s wife operates to pull the grain bins.

“If they could just give us a break, ‘brake,’ we would really appreciate it,” said Randi Aring. “We want to get off the road, just as fast as they want us off the road.”

Barndt said the harvest season varies from year to year.

“Harvest season starts about mid-September, we’re gonna start a little bit later this year just because things aren’t turning quite as fast as normal, and it can run, I mean we’ve seen guys harvest on Christmas day,” said Barndt. “We want to be done much sooner than that, but typically busy season is middle of September, clear through November.”

