13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Farmers ask motoring community to slow down as harvest season approaches

By JD Pooley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Amanda Barndt, president of the Wood County Farm Bureau, is asking motorist to slow down this fall as farmers take to the fields.

“Slow down, stay back, watch for those flashing lights,” said Barndt. “You see them parked alongside the road, watch for that operator.”

Mike Aring happens to be one of those operators. He’s a third-generation farmer who’s been working up the soil in Wood County for the past 50 years.

“It’s the only way you can get from field to field.” said Aring. “We used to drive all the way from Route 6 in Bowling Green all the way up to Perrysburg, a pretty good drive. You can’t cut through the fields because the other farmers don’t like you driving over their crops.”

Last year alone, 11 people were killed along Ohio roadways involving farm equipment. 220 crashes involved serious injuries according to stats from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Aring said he tries to take the less traveled back roads as much as possible.

“If they’re in back of us, sometimes they get so close they’re like in our blind spot, which you have in cars too,” said Aring. “It’s a bigger blind spot in the back of these things.”

Along with his 13-foot-wide combine to harvest the crops, comes other farm equipment like the semi-trucks that Aring’s wife operates to pull the grain bins.

“If they could just give us a break, ‘brake,’ we would really appreciate it,” said Randi Aring. “We want to get off the road, just as fast as they want us off the road.”

Barndt said the harvest season varies from year to year.

“Harvest season starts about mid-September, we’re gonna start a little bit later this year just because things aren’t turning quite as fast as normal, and it can run, I mean we’ve seen guys harvest on Christmas day,” said Barndt. “We want to be done much sooner than that, but typically busy season is middle of September, clear through November.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach

Latest News

Last year alone, 11 people were killed along Ohio roadways involving farm equipment and 220...
Farmers ask motoring community to slow down as harvest season approaches
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
After a deadly crash at the intersection of Milwaukee and Britton, community members are...
Lenawee County Road Commission hears concerns on deadly intersection
Tensions remain high among Republicans in the House and Ohio's Republican Senator says it's...
Congress adjourns for the week, still no deal to avoid government shutdown