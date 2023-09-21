13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Halloween display featuring devil and beheaded Jesus sparks controversy

The owner of a controversial Halloween display of a beheaded Jesus prop has responded to mixed reviews from neighbors. (SOURCE: WDSU)
By Kourtney Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WDSU) – A Louisiana man is facing major backlash for his Halloween display.

Some of Vic Miorana’s neighbors are saying his headless Jesus prop is disrespectful.

However, Miorana said he is standing by his creation.

“This is just decorations for fun, it’s not real,” he said. “These are foam props that I made. I’m very sorry if this hurt anyone or if this caused anyone to feel sad.”

Miorana is known for his elaborate Halloween decorations each year, but people are saying this year’s display might have gone too far.

“I feel it’s disrespectful to the people who believe in Jesus,” one man said. “Is it protected under free speech, yes, but does that make it right? That’s my real question. And would you do this with another religion? Because I don’t think you would.”

Miorana’s display depicts what appears to be a beheaded Jesus in the hands of the devil surrounded by nuns and a priest.

“If the people find it offensive, they can bypass this neighborhood,” neighbor Paul Leto said.

Since a post regarding the display went viral, Miorana said he and his then-girlfriend have parted ways after she received numerous threats while losing her job.

“My girlfriend of three years has been harassed and bullied online with her and her family business,” he said.

Despite the controversy, Miorana said he does “absolutely not” plan on taking down his display.

Copyright 2023 WDSU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach

Latest News

Across the country, there are areas where people live that are lacking places that provide...
13 Action News Big Story: Food and Pharmacy Deserts
Across the country, there are areas where people live that are lacking places that provide...
13 Action News Big Story: Food and Pharmacy Deserts
The group of 15 work together at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning...
‘This can’t be real. I have to call these girls.’: Group of medical workers wins big in historical Mega Millions
Deja Taylor arrives at federal court, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Va. Prosecutors...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia to remain free on bond after failing drug tests
A judge called an emergency hearing this afternoon in regards to a lawsuit challenging the...
Legal battle over Ohio School Board reform continues