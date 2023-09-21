13abc Marketplace
Judge blocks Ohio school board reform

A judge called an emergency hearing this afternoon in regards to a lawsuit challenging the overhaul of Ohio's state school board.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Plans to change K-12 education in Ohio are on hold. Those duties were supposed to move from the state school board to a new department created by the governor on October 3, but seven members of the school board sued to block the reforms from going into effect.

A Franklin County judge granted a temporary restraining order Thursday for 14 days. That pauses the transition to the new Department of Education and Workforce.

State school board member Teresa Fedor told 13 Action News why she joined the lawsuit to block the changes from going into effect.

“The public won’t know what’s going on,” said Fedor. “Very little public input, accountability and transparency will follow that model, which, by the way, we stand in strong support that it is unconstitutional.”

The judge also scheduled a hearing for October 2 to decide whether the changes should be blocked for an extended period.

Overhaul of Ohio’s K-12 education system is unconstitutional, new lawsuit says

