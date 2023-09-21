Local animal shelter forced to close because of highly-contagious cat virus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local animal shelter was closed Thursday night because of a highly contagious and often deadly cat virus.

The Wood County Humane Society has been closed for more than a week because of feline panleukopenia.

The shelter staff has been in deep cleaning mode for more than a week and their doors will be closed for at least another 10 days. Most of the cages and cat rooms at WCHS are empty right now because of the outbreak.

It all started earlier this month after a sick kitten tested positive for FP. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association or AVMA, kittens are most severely affected by the virus.

“It is so hard to watch,” said Megann Smith, Director of Operations for WCHS. “You see them go from fun-loving little kittens to the virus taking over their body.”

About 10 cats and kittens are still at the shelter and they’re quarantined in separated areas. More than 40 others are in foster homes right now. All but one of the dogs at the shelter are also in a foster home. It’s been all hands on deck for the deep cleaning of the building.

“With our cleaning protocol, it is one kennel space at a time,” said Smith. “We are deep cleaning with a surgical scrub making sure everything is covered, we’re using gloves. We are cleaning the walls, floors, the door handles, everything we can do for a viral cleanse.”

The virus is highly contagious and in addition to cats, Smith says humans can be part of the equation when it comes to spreading it.

“We carry germs, bacteria and viruses on us all the time,” said Smith. “You come into contact with something and it’s on the bottom of your shoe or on your shirt, things of that nature.”

So far, six cats at WCHS have had to be euthanized because of the virus. There is a vaccine to protect your pet and Smith is asking everyone to make sure their cat or kitten is vaccinated.

“You never know what you’ll bring into your house, so make sure your cats are protected,” said Smith. “It doesn’t matter if they do not go outdoors.”

The loss has been devastating for the staff, volunteers and fosters.

“I am a certified pet loss bereavement specialist, but while I have the skills to help the team navigate the loss it doesn’t make it easy,” said Smith. “This fuels the fire to work to keep everybody else in the building safe.”

There are lots of ways you can help from outside the building. Cash donations are especially need right now.

“We’re using multiple cleaners at a higher concentration, bringing staff in for longer hours, so our costs have gone up a bit during this time,” said Smith.

There is no exact date yet for the shelter to re-open but the hope is that it can happen in early October.

If you want to help by making a donation of cash, supplies or food or if you’d like to volunteer or foster, click here to learn more.

