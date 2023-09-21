Man facing dozens of charges for allegedly harassing Wood County corrections officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County Grand Jury indicted a man on a slew of charges for allegedly “harassing, threatening and being violent” toward corrections officers while booked at the Wood County Justice Center, officials said.

Jeffrey Arnold is facing more than two dozen charges including 22 counts of Aggravated Menacing, three counts of Intimidation, four counts of Obstructing Official Business, two counts of Assault on a Corrections Officer, and one count of Harassment with a Bodily Substance.

According to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, Arnold is facing the charges stemming from his time booked at the Wood County Justice Center awaiting trial on an unrelated charge for Violating a Protection Order. He could facie up to 16 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

He’s due back in court on Sept. 26 for his arraignment.

